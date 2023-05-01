Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Tata Motors' Total Sales Decline By 4% In April; Evs Get A Major Bump Up

Tata Motors' total sales decline by 4% in April; EVs get a major bump up

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 May 2023, 15:40 PM
Follow us on:

Tata Motors on Monday reported that its total sales in the month of April stood at 69,599 units, dipping four per cent as compared to 72,468 units sold in the year-ago period. The company's total domestic sales also declined by four per cent to 68,514 units last month when compared to 71,467 units sold in April of 2022.

Tata Nexon EV Max

However, the auto manufacturer saw a huge bump up in sales of its electric vehicles, witnessing a 179% growth at 6,516 units last month when compared to 2,333 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. The company currently sells electric versions of its Tiago, Nexon and Tigor models.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Which one should you get?

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tiago
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Glanza
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The company's total passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, saw a rise of 13 per cent at 47,107 units from 41,630 units in the year-ago period. Domestic PV sales also witnessed a 13% growth at 47,007 units last month when compared to 41,587 units sold in the country in April of 2022.

PV exports too saw a rise as compared to the same period last year. The company exported 100 units of passenger vehicles last month when compared to 43 units in April of 2022.

The company's total commercial vehicle sales stood at 22,492 units, down 27 per cent from 30,838 units sold in April of 2022.

In a separate development, the company recently announced that it filed a record number of 158 patents and 79 designs in just a year, i.e., in the last fiscal year. This resulted into the highest number of cumulative number of patents filed in the country by an Indian OEM of commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The company also received a grant of 71 patents during the fiscal.

First Published Date: 01 May 2023, 15:34 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Nexon EV Tata Nexon Tata Tiago
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS