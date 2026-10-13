Tata Motors to share vehicle architecture with Stellantis for global markets

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) will share its vehicle architecture and advanced product technology with Stellantis under a new agreement covering vehicles for more than 50 international markets. Stellantis will use its engineering capabilities in India to develop these products, which will be manufactured locally.

Partnership expands into vehicle development

The agreement extends a partnership spanning more than two decades. It builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in February 2026 to explore collaboration in manufacturing, engineering and supply chains in India and overseas.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, "This Agreement marks an important next step, extending our relationship into advanced vehicle technology and architecture, reflecting the strength and competitiveness of TMPV’s capabilities in these areas. We are delighted that Stellantis will leverage them to develop products for global markets."

India to handle manufacturing

Production will take place at Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL), a 50:50 joint venture between TMPV and Stellantis. The companies plan to draw on India's engineering expertise and manufacturing capacity to support exports and expand the country's role in Stellantis' global operations.

Tianshu Xin, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis Asia-Pacific Region, said, "Partnerships are central to how Stellantis creates value across Asia-Pacific. By combining Tata Motors' strong capabilities in India with Stellantis' global product development and market reach, this Agreement will help us develop competitive vehicles in India and expand our export potential across international markets. It also reinforces India's growing role as a strategic manufacturing and development hub for Stellantis."

Stellantis has 14 automotive brands and operates across Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The agreement combines this global reach with Tata Motors' technology capabilities. The companies have not disclosed the specific vehicles or production timelines covered by the deal.

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