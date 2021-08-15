Tata Motors to launch Hornbill SUV later this year; enhance sales infrastructure

Tata Motors plans to launch new models in the Indian market as well as expand its sales network so as to maintain its double digit market share in the domestic passenger vehicle market. The carmaker will drive in its mini SUV-crossover Tata Hornbill, that will be a size lower than the Nexon SUV, later this year. The company is also set to unveil new Tigor electric vehicle on August 17.

The automaker also plans to add around 250 sales outlets across the country by the end of the fiscal in order to bring more customers to its fold and get additional sales volumes. "At the start of FY21, we had 750-800 outlets, today we should be around 920-950 outlets and we are continuously adding to this network," Tata Motors' President - Passenger Vehicles Business, Shailesh Chandra told PTI.

Tata Motors made its way up to over 10 per cent market share in the passenger vehicle space in July this year after a span of nine years and now plans to maintain this position with a slew of measures. "Already four months are over and we are at a market share of 10.3 per cent. Still, we have two big launches lined up, including the Hornbill... we are quite confident of maintaining this position," Chandra said. Hornbill would be launched sometime this calendar year, he added.

From producing around 11,000 units per month until last year, the company has now been producing 30,000 units this year thanks to a series of actions across marketing, planning and production. "Important part is that we have been able to service the demand which we have been able to generate with a slew of measures," Chandra noted.

Demand for passenger vehicles has also witnessed a rebound after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and Tata Motors has built a comfortable inventory for the festive season to make the most of it. "We have seen progressive recovery and we expect the upcoming festive season to be quite productive for the entire industry," Chandra added.

However, the company remains cautious of the possibility of the third wave of coronavirus pandemic as well as the global shortage of semiconductor chips that could derail the progress.

(with inputs from PTI)