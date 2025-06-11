Tata Motors to launch 30 new vehicles by FY30, including EVs, SUVs, MPVs

Tata Motors has set out an ambitious product plan for the remainder of the decade, with a commitment to introducing up to 30 new vehicles by FY2030. The plan consists of seven completely new nameplates and 23 updates or facelifts of current offerings. The revelation, released through the company's most recent investor presentation, highlights Tata's vision to cement leadership in several segments in India's transforming automotive environment.

For FY26, Tata has already introduced updated versions of popular models such as the Tiago, Altroz Facelift, and the Harrier EV—its newest all-electric SUV

The automaker's overall portfolio will ultimately encompass more than 15 different nameplates, with an increased range of body styles and powertrains, including electric vehicles (EVs), internal combustion engines (ICE), and hybrids.

SUVs and crossovers to dominate the lineup

While Tata did not provide a model-wise split, it pointed toward an ongoing focus on SUVs, crossovers, and coupes. These are expected to be drivers of the growth over the next couple of years, with SUVs alone estimated to see a 55 per cent rise in demand by FY30 over FY25. The appeal of these strong and roomy vehicles, particularly in urban and semi-urban locations, is instilling confidence in Tata in this space.

Also Read : Tata Motors to invest up to ₹35,000 crore in PV business in 5 years, new models and EVs in focus

The next-generation Sierra SUV, which is in development, is one of the most highly anticipated launches. Test mules of the vehicle have been seen on several occasions, hinting that its commercial launch may not be very distant in the future. Harrier and Safari SUVs are also going to see powertrain diversification, likely referring to new hybrid or flex-fuel offerings.

MPVs on the rise: A family-focused bet

In a strategic move, Tata Motors also signaled multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) as a growth driver. The company believes the MPV segment alone could grow as much as 50 per cent by FY30 from increased family needs for cars that combine comfort, space, and utility.

Though Tata has not indicated exact MPV models in the pipeline, the emphasis on this body style indicates that new entrants may be designed with both urban families and fleet operators in mind.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV: A showcase of Tata Motors’ global tech ties and EV ecosystem vision

New age design with Avinya

Of the new nameplates, the Avinya series is notable. Revealed initially in concept guise, the Avinya name will probably morph into a family of cars across various body styles and powertrains. As details are scarce, Tata did affirm that the Avinya range will combine next-gen design language with both ICE and EV drivetrain options for a wide range of consumers.

Recent launches and what’s next

For FY26, Tata has already introduced updated versions of popular models such as the Tiago, Altroz Facelift, and the Harrier EV—its newest all-electric SUV. These releases indicate the brand's continued efforts at keeping pace with market trends while providing sustainable alternatives.

In addition to the two announced ICE models and two new EVs, the firm teased two additional ICE models and two additional EVs, but these don’t yet have names or details. This ongoing two-track strategy—ICE and EV—shows that Tata is ready for a transition market that is slowly electrifying.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: