Tata Motors sells over 45000 passenger cars in April 2025, YoY growth slumps 5%

Tata Motors established its sales numbers for April 2025. The homegrown carmaker stated that it sold about 45,532 units in the period. This number, in comparison to the 47,983 units sold in April 2024, showcases a 5 per cent decline in overall growth for Tata Motors. These figures include the sales numbers for both ICE and EVs in Indian and international markets.

Delving further, Tata Motors reported domestic passenger vehicle sales at 45,199 units. In the same period in 2024, the car manufacturer sold 47,883 units, 6 per cent more than the current year's numbers. The carmaker's international business surged by 233 per cent as it sold about 333 passenger vehicles. This figure stood at 100 units in the same period in 2024.

Also Read : Tata Curvv Dark Edition or Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Which blacked-out coupe SUV will you pick

EV sales report

Tata Motors has been actively working to expand its EV portfolio by introducing many new products that cater to various needs in the Indian as well as international markets. The YoY EV sales saw a 16 per cent decline for the April period. The carmaker sold 6,364 units in April 2024, whereas in April 2025 it sold 5,318 units. These numbers are inclusive of both domestic and international market sales.

Also Read : Tata Altroz facelift to be launched on May 22. Take a look

Tata Motors overtakes Mahindra & Mahindra in FY25

Tata Motors reported its sales for FY2025 and the automaker sold 5,56,263 (domestic+exports) passenger vehicles (PV), outselling Mahindra & Mahindra. The latter sold 5,51,487 units in the last fiscal year, the highest-ever for the company annually. Tata’s PV sales in FY2025 saw a three per cent drop in volumes when compared to 573,495 units sold in FY2024.

Tata expands to international markets

In March, the carmaker also announced its expansion into the Sri Lankan market. It chose Dimo as its authorised distributor in the country and introduced four products from its lineup. These include the Punch, Nexon, Curvv and the Tiago EV. The pricing for the vehicles starts at LKR 8.7 Mn in the country.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: