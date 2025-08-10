HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tata Motors Sees No Production Impact Of Rare Earth Magnet Crisis, Q1 Fy26 Profit Tanks 63%

Tata Motors faces no production impact of rare earth magnet crisis, Q1 FY26 profit tanks 63%: CFO PB Balaji

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2025, 08:59 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Tata Motors does not see any issue in the next quarter owing to the rare earth magnet crisis.

Tata Harrier EV
Tata Motors does not see any issue in the next quarter owing to the rare earth magnet crisis.
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Motors does not see any issue in the next quarter owing to the rare earth magnet crisis.
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Tiago arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover's production faces no disruption owing to the rare earth magnet crisis. The electric vehicle production of Tata Motors and JLR is unlikely to be affected in the foreseeable future due to the shortage of rare earth magnets, believes Tata Motors Group CFO P B Balaji. However, there are a few challenges in the coming quarters, he said.

During the Tata Motors' earnings call, Balaji said that the company's teams are working to sort out the problem, and the company is continuing to de-risk itself and is confident of de-risking itself completely. "Absolutely no impact on production so far, as far as rare earth is concerned, nothing in the foreseeable future," Balaji asserted when asked if the automaker faced any production impact due to the shortage of rare earth magnets. He further said that the semiconductor crisis has given the brand enough learning and abilities to actually manage challenges of this sort. "So at this point in time, we do not see stress in the domestic business as well as JLR and a lot of interventions put in place to ensure that we keep this pace," he added.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Engine Icon1997 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 67.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago NRG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

He further said that the company does not see any issue in the next quarter. However, Balaji said that there are a few challenges in the coming quarters, but that's something the company will sort out. "Teams are working through the problems as we speak. We feel confident that we will be able to manage it. Currently, we are not having any issues," said the Tata official.

Tata Motors' Q1 FY26 net profit falls 63% on JLR slump, US tariff pain

Tata Motors Ltd. has reported a 63 per cent drop in its net profit in the first quarter of this financial year. The parent of Jaguar Land Rover recorded the lower-than-expected quarterly profit owing to softer demand and US trade tariffs. While the softening demand impacted the company's domestic sales, tariff challenges impacted the global businesses. The company revealed that its net profit tanked to 39.2 billion, compared with the same period last year. It fell short of the average profit estimate of 40.55 billion based on a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Tata Motors, in its official statement, said that the US levies had a direct and material impact on profitability and cash flow in the period. “The US-UK trade deal will significantly reduce the financial impact of US tariffs going forward," it said.

JLR, which typically contributes about two-thirds of the overall revenue, paused shipments to the US for nearly a month in April in response to the US President Donald Trump’s import tariffs. North America is the most important overseas market for the British luxury marque, which sold nearly 100,000 units in the year to March 2024, according to its latest annual report.

Tata’s revenue also suffered from sluggish demand in India for cars and commercial vehicles, which has also weighed down sales at rival automakers, including Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki's local business, which includes commercial and passenger vehicles, recorded sales of 156.8 billion, down 7% from last year.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2025, 08:59 am IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover rare earth magnet crisis luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.