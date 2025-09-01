Tata Motors sales rise 2% in August 2025, EVs hit record high

Tata Motors reported total sales of 73,178 units in August 2025, a modest 2 per cent increase from 71,693 units last year in the same month. Domestic sales were at 68,482 units, down a bit from 70,006 units in August 2024, while exports increased to 4,696 units. The month was a mixed bag, as robust electric vehicle and commercial vehicle sales counterbalanced weakness in domestic passenger cars.

Passenger vehicles under pressure, exports rise

Passenger vehicle sales, including EVs, came in at 43,315 units, down 3 per cent from 44,486 units in August 2024. Within this, domestic volumes slipped 7 per cent to 41,001 units, suggesting a slowdown in buyer momentum in what has been the company’s growth engine over the past two years.

Exports, however, brought some relief. Tata shipped 2,314 passenger vehicles overseas, a sharp increase from just 344 units last year. The rebound in overseas shipments indicates a deliberate push to expand beyond the domestic market and reduce dependence on local demand cycles.

EVs hit record monthly sales

Tata Motors’ electric vehicles delivered their best-ever monthly sales, with 8,540 units sold in August 2025, a 44 per cent increase from 5,935 units last year. Increased urban acceptance, supportive policies, and strengthened customer confidence have powered the boom. For Tata, EVs are not a fringe business but a more central part of its passenger vehicle strategy.

Commercial vehicles provide stability

Commercial vehicles posted steady gains with 29,863 units sold, up 10 per cent from 27,207 units a year ago. Growth was broad-based: intermediate and light commercial trucks rose 15 per cent, heavy trucks were up 5 per cent, while small cargo vehicles and pickups climbed 4 per cent.

International business added further momentum, with 2,382 commercial vehicles exported, a 77 per cent jump from last year. Globally, medium and heavy commercial vehicles including buses stood at 14,667 units, higher than 12,708 units in August 2024.

The August sales trend points to a two-horned story for Tata Motors. Domestic passenger vehicle demand has turned soft, but electric vehicles and commercial vehicles are driving the momentum. With the holiday season in the offing, the company will rely on new products and strengthen consumer sentiment to rekindle demand in its main PV segment.

