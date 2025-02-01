Tata Motors' sales fall 7 per cent in January 2025 amid declines in all segments

Tata Motors registered total vehicle sales of 80,304 units in January 2025, marking a seven per cent year-on-year decline. In comparison, the Indian automaker dispatched a total of 86,125 units in January 2024. In a statement issued on February 1, 2025, Tata Motors reported that total domestic sales declined to 78,159 units last month. This marks a seven per cent decline from 84,276 domestic units sold in the same period last year.

Out of the total units sold last month, Tata’s passenger vehicle sales fell 11 per cent to 48,316 units from 54,033 units in January 2024. The carmaker further observed a 25 per cent decline in total electric vehicles in January 2025, falling to 5,240 units from 6,979 sold in the same period last year.

The decline in sales growth is also reflected in Tata Motor’s commercial vehicles segment. Total CVs sold last month stood at 31,988 as compared to 32,092 units in January 2024.

Tata bets on domestic battery manufacturing to maintain EV leadership amid decline:

Tata Motors' share of the Indian EV market fell to 62 per cent in 2024, from 73 per cent in the previous year, with industry rivals such as JSW MG Motor gaining ground with new launches. The fight for the top spot is set to heat up in 2025, with Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor, and market leader Maruti Suzuki launching new EVs. Furthermore, Tesla continues to explore possibilties to enter the Indian market, potentially adding another level of competition.

To strengthen its position in the increasingly competitive landscape, the company is pushing for domestic battery manufacturing. Last month, the Tata Group announced an initial investment of $1.5 billion to establish a battery gigafactory in India which will start producing lithium-ion cells in 2026. This Gujarat-based facility will supply Tata Motors, allowing the company to further integrate their supply chain and reduce reliance on external suppliers.

Tata says the gigafactory is expected to reach full production capacity by 2028, which should ensure a steady supply of batteries for its expanding EV portfolio. This positions the company to gain a competitive edge over newer entrants who depend on third-party suppliers for EV components.

