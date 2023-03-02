HT Auto
Tata Motors reports 3% jump in total vehicle sales in February

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2023, 11:47 AM
Home-grown automaker Tata Motors has reported a 3 per cent year-on-year growth in its total wholesales at 79,705 units last month as compared to 77,733 units sold in the year-ago period. The company's overall domestic sales increased 6 per cent at 78,006 units last month as compared to 73,875 units in February of 2022.

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV

Domestic passenger vehicles sales, including electric vehicles, during the month under review stood at 43,140 units as compared to 40,181 units in the corresponding month last year. Domestic sales of the company's total commercial vehicles, however, saw a decline of 3 per cent to 36,565 units last month from 37,552 units in the year-ago period.

In a separate development, the company announced the launch of its first registered vehicle scrapping facility unit, called Re.Wi.Re, in Jaipur. The automaker claims that this facility is capable of scrapping 15,000 vehicles every year and is being touted to have world-class, environment-friendly scrapping technology.

The facility is being developed and operated by Tata Motors' partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog Pvt. Ltd., and it is equipped to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. However, it hasn't yet been revealed how much would be the cost of vehicle scrapping at the facility, and nor has the timeline for when this facility will go operational, been revealed.

Late last month, the company launched the Red Dark Edition of its Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs, which come with ADAS and a host of new features, as well as distinctive styling as compared to the standard versions. The Nexon Red Dark Edition is available in both petrol and diesel options, while Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition models are available with diesel options only.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2023, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors
