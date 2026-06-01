Tata Motors records 42% growth in May 2026 sales; EV volumes hit new high

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported total domestic and international wholesales of 59,790 units in May 2026, registering a 42 per cent increase compared to the 42,040 units sold during the same month last year. The company maintained its position as the country's second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in both wholesales and VAHAN registrations.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 59,090 units last month, up 42 per cent from 41,557 units recorded in May 2025. International business volumes rose 45 per cent to 700 units from 483 units a year ago.

According to Tata Motors, retail registrations grew by more than 50 per cent YoY during the month.

The company said demand for its multi-powertrain portfolio continued to remain strong, with the Punch and Nexon leading volumes. Monthly sales of the two stood at around 20,000 units and 19,000 units respectively.

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EV sales witnessed stronger growth, with Tata having sold 10,517 units across domestic and export markets in May 2026. This marks an 85 per cent year-on-year increase over the 5,685 units sold during the same month last year. This further reflects the company's highest-ever monthly EV sales volume. Tata also highlighted a significant rise in EV demand, noting that bookings for its electrified range increased 3.5 times compared to the previous year.

The automaker attributed the strong EV performance to sustained demand for the Punch EV and Nexon EV, particularly in the sub- ₹15 lakh segment. Tata added that key models offering both ICE and electric powertrains continue to gain traction among buyers.

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