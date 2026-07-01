Tata Motors Q1 FY27 sales jump 46% Y-o-Y as EV momentum strengthens

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. recorded sales of 182,574 cars and SUVs in Q1 FY27, up 46 per cent from 124,809 units in the same period last year. Growth during the quarter was supported by higher demand, recent launches and a strong rise in electric vehicle volumes.

Domestic and June performance improve

India remained the biggest contributor to overall growth. Domestic passenger vehicle sales reached 180,166 units in Q1 FY27, compared to 123,839 units a year earlier, a rise of 45 per cent.

June also ended on a stronger note for the company. Total passenger vehicle sales, including domestic and export markets, stood at 63,083 units against 37,237 units in June 2025, marking a 69 per cent increase. International sales grew as well, increasing to 2,408 units in Q1 FY27 from 970 units in Q1 FY26.

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EV business posts record numbers

Electric vehicles delivered one of the biggest gains during the quarter. Tata Motors, including sales from Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, sold 34,467 EVs in Q1 FY27, compared to 16,231 units a year earlier, registering 112 per cent growth.

June became a record month for the company's EV business, with sales reaching 14,800 units, nearly three times higher than the 5,228 units sold in June 2025.

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Demand remains strong across portfolio

Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said the quarter reflected both demand and recent product activity. He averred, “Q1 FY27 has marked a strong start for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, delivering industry-beating growth with sales of 182,574 cars and SUVs, up 46 per cent year-on-year (YoY)."

The company official said the updated Tiago and Punch received strong demand across different powertrain options. It also noted growing acceptance of EVs, particularly in entry-level segments.

Tata Motors added that supply constraints affected Sierra volumes during the quarter. However, it said steps are being taken to increase output from vendors, which is expected to support deliveries from Q2 onward.

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