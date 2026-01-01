Tata Motors PV sales rise 22% YoY to 1.71 lakh units in Q3 FY26

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. reported a 22.3 per cent year-on-year growth in passenger vehicle sales in Q3 FY26, supported by strong demand for SUVs and electric vehicles. Total domestic and international PV sales stood at 171,013 units during the quarter, compared to 139,829 units in Q3 FY25.

Domestic and export performance

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 20.9 per cent year-on-year to 168,616 units in Q3 FY26. The company’s international business, though small in volume, grew sharply to 2,397 units, up from 405 units in the year-ago quarter.

Electric vehicle sales accelerate

Electric vehicle sales, including domestic and overseas markets, increased 49.5 per cent year-on-year to 24,103 units during the quarter. EV volumes in December 2025 stood at 6,906 units, a growth of 24.2 per cent.

Record quarter and model-wise highlights

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO, said, “CY25 saw steady progress for the PV industry powered by a growing preference for SUVs and accelerating adoption of cleaner, emission-friendly powertrains. For Tata Motors, it was the fifth consecutive year of record-breaking annual sales, with 587,218 units sold, including the highest-ever EV volumes of 81,125 units in a calendar year."

“For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, the momentum sparked by the rollout of GST 2.0 in late Q2 FY26 gained further traction in Q3, resulting in several new records. We achieved our highest-ever quarterly wholesales of 171,103 units, while retail sales/registrations crossed the coveted 200,000 units milestone for the first time. Nexon led the charge as India’s top-selling car/SUV in October and November and is on track to retain this leadership for Q3 FY26, with sales ~64,000 units. Punch dominated its segment, and Tiago delivered robust growth, reinforcing its preference among hatchback favourites," he added.

December momentum and inventory position

December 2025 was another strong month for Tata Motors, with 22 per cent year-on-year growth. Retail sales exceeded wholesales, reducing dealer inventory levels to around 18 days.

Powertrain strategy and outlook

Tata Motors said its multi-powertrain strategy delivered strong results, with CNG volumes crossing 47,000 units and SUV volumes rising 18 per cent year-on-year. EV growth was supported by longer range, lifetime battery warranty and price parity with ICE models.

The company said deliveries of recently introduced products will begin in Q4 FY26, with more launches planned to sustain growth momentum.

