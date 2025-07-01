Tata Motors PV sales fall 15% in June 2025, Tiago, Altroz show resilience

In June 2025, Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business reported total wholesales of 37, quotes, an 15 per cent decline from its wholesales of 43,624 units in June 2024. These wholesales figures include all sales (ICE and electric) in the domestic and international markets.

In the domestic market, Tata Motors' wholesale stood at 37,083 units in June 2025, down from 43,524 in June 2024.

In particular, electric wholesales were up, with the company selling a total of 5,228 EVs (including exports) in June, which represented an 12 per cent year-on-year increase with respect to June 2024.

For the April-June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), Tata Motors reported total wholesales of 1,24,809 passenger vehicles, a 10 per cent year-on-year decline for the wholesales of 1,38,682 units in Q1 FY25. In total, Tata Motors reported 123,839 units in the domestic market, and also a 10 per cent year on year decline in wholesales.

EV sales during the quarter remained nearly flat, with 16,231 units sold versus 16,579 units in the same period last year. While there was a modest 2 per cent dip in quarterly EV volumes, company officials noted a stronger sales trajectory toward the end of the quarter.

Product highlights and segment Trends

The refreshed Tiago emerged as a bright spot, posting 16% volume growth year-on-year in Q1 FY26, indicating continued demand in the budget hatchback segment. Meanwhile, recent launches like the Altroz and Harrier EV have received positive initial market response, with their full impact expected to materialise in the second half of the fiscal year, the company noted.

Commenting on the quarter’s performance, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., acknowledged subdued market conditions, particularly in May and June. However, he expressed optimism about Tata Motors’ position, citing a strong pipeline and growing customer interest in EVs.

The carmaker recently announced the prices of the Tata Harrier EV. The flagship EV offering from Tata Motors is priced between ₹21.49 lakh and ₹30.13 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. The Harrier EV is offered in five broad variants: Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered and Empowered AWD.

