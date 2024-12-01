Tata Motors posts domestic sales of 47,063 units in November, EVs grow by 9 per cent

Homegrown carmaker, Tata Motors has posted domestic sales of 47,063 units including eletric vehicles in November 2024 as compared to 46,068 units sold in November last year. This translates into a 2 per cent year-on-year increase for the company in the domestic market. Interestingly, the company saw a growth of 9 per cent YoY for its EV portfolio with retails of 5,202 units in the month as compared to 4,761 units in the same period last year.

Interestingly, in October 2024, the company reported domestic sales of 8,131 units, nearly unchanged from 48,337 units in the previous year. However, the company reported a drop of 2 per cent in its EV sales during the month to 5,355 units. Meanwhile, earlier during announcing the financial year 2024-24 Q2 results, the company noted that it enjoys a 65 per cent market share in the passenger electric vehicle market, with 67 per cent share in the personal EV segment.

Tata Motors: Expanding EV portfolio with Harrier EV and Sierra EV

While the company recently expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the introduction of the Curvv EV in September this year, Tata Motors now eyes on entering the premium EV market with two new products, the Harrier EV and the Sierra EV. To debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the Tata Harrier EV will rival the recently launched Mahindra XEV 9e.

Upon launch, the Tata Harrier EV will be one of the 10 electric cars from Tata Motors that the auto company plans to put on sale by the end of 2025. Tata Motors has already showcased the concept version of the Harrier EV, and the production version of the product is expected to retain the design. Expect the upcoming electric SUV to retain a majority of design elements from the ICE-powered Tata Harrier. However, being an electric car, it would get some notable changes, in the form of a closed panel in place of the radiator grille, a fresh set of alloy wheels, revised front and rear bumpers and of course no exhaust muzzle at the rear.

Inside the cabin, the Tata Harrier EV will come with a host of fresh design elements compared to the ICE version of the SUV. However, there would be some similarities as well. The electric SUV would sport a large touchscreen infotainment system, the automaker's contemporary steering wheel with a backlit panel and brand logo. Also, some of the other notable features would be a 360-degree surround-view camera, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, air purifier etc.

Meanwhile, the company recently announced that it will be launching the Tata Sierra EV in the second half of 2025. The design of the Sierra EV has already been patented in India. Where the original Sierra was launched as a 3-door model, the Sierra EV will come to India as a 5-door model.

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to retain the iconic boxy design of the original Sierra but with modern looks. The EV showcased in the concept form gets a sleek LED strip sitting at the nose section, running through the width of the car. The front bumper has been revised significantly and now comes with larger black panels than before. An LED-backlit brand logo sits at the centre, which looks more conventional.

The Tata Sierra EV concept also hints there would be a chunky skid plate. The alloy wheels have already made their way to the new Tata Safari so there is a possibility that the production version of the Sierra would use a different set of alloy wheels. Tata Motors is further expected to introduce an ICE-powered iteration shortly after the EV model’s launch.

