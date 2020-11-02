Tata Motors maintains growth trajectory in October, registers 27% jump

Tata Motors on Monday announced it had sold a total of 49,669 units in the domestic market in the month of October. Combined with sales in the international market, the figure stood at 52,132 units, up from 41,354 units during October 2019. This is a 27% year-on-year rise for the company.

Tata Motors' performance in October is a marked jump from its performance in the preceding month. In September, the company had sold 44,444 units in the domestic market. A bulk of the reason for the increased sales momentum could be the rise in demand that the entire Indian automotive industry is witnessing, bolstered by the ongoing festive period. While October saw the Navaratri-Dussehra period, the positive trend is likely to continue the first couple of weeks in November with Diwali scheduled for November 14.