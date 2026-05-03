Tata Motors Limited posts 28% YoY growth in April 2026 CV sales

Tata Motors reported a strong start to FY2026, registering a 28 percent year-on-year growth in its commercial vehicle (CV) business for April 2026. The company’s total domestic and international sales stood at 34,833 units, compared to 27,221 units in April 2025.

The growth was driven by healthy demand across segments, particularly in the small commercial vehicle (SCV) cargo and pickup category, which saw the highest rise. Sales in this segment grew by 40.2 percent to 12,799 units, up from 9,131 units in the same month last year.

In the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) truck segment, Tata Motors recorded sales of 8,969 units, marking a 23.4 percent increase over April 2025. The intermediate and light medium commercial vehicle (ILMCV) truck category also saw steady growth, with volumes rising 16.5 percent to 5,454 units. Meanwhile, the passenger carrier segment posted a 22.6 percent increase, with 5,743 units sold during the month.

Domestic sales continued to form the bulk of the company’s volumes, contributing 32,965 units, up 27.9 percent year-on-year. On the other hand, international business recorded sales of 1,868 units, reflecting a 28.2 percent growth compared to April 2025.

Within the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MH&ICV) category, domestic sales stood at 14,565 units, up from 12,093 units in April last year. Combined domestic and international MH&ICV sales reached 15,403 units, compared to 12,760 units in April 2025, indicating sustained demand in the higher tonnage segments.

The company’s performance reflects continued momentum in infrastructure activity, last-mile delivery demand, and fleet replacement cycles. Tata Motors, a part of the larger Tata Group, remains a key player in India’s commercial vehicle space with a wide portfolio spanning trucks, buses, and utility vehicles.

With consistent growth across segments and geographies, the automaker appears well-positioned to maintain its upward trajectory in the coming months, supported by its focus on innovation, connected technologies, and expanding global footprint.

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