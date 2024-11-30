Tata Motors inaugurates new vehicle scrapping centre in Pune

Tata Motors and Tata International have launched their new vehicle scrapping facility - Re.Wi.Re. in Pune, Maharashtra. The new state-of-the-art facility has an annual capacity to scrap 21,000 end-of-life vehicles while following environmentally friendly processes, the company said. Re.Wi.Re stands for ‘Recycle with Respect’ and is being operated by Tata International Vehicle Applications (TIVA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata International.

The new state-of-the-art facility has an annual capacity to scrap 21,000 end-of-life vehicles including passenger and commercial vehicles of all brand

Tata Motors Vehicle Scrapping Facility Pune

The new Tata Re.Wi.Re vehicle scrapping facility will be equipped to scrap passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. Each facility is fully digitalised and follows paperless operations. The plant is equipped with cell-type and line-type dismantling for both commercial and passenger vehicles. The scrapping facility has dedicated stations dismantling tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases.

Also Read : Centre not to intervene on scrap of value of vehicles, says Nitin Gadkari

The Tata vehicle scrapping facility in Pune will cater to both passenger and commercial vehicles with vehicle meticulously documented before being dismantled

Speaking at the inauguration, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, "Tata Motors is at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility and focused on partnering customers to success by delivering values through its products, services, and digital solutions. Re.Wi.Re represents our commitment to creating a circular economy, leveraging advanced recycling processes that not only extract maximum value from end-of-life vehicles but also contribute to our nation's sustainability goals. Tata International has been our partner in several international markets, and we are delighted to strengthen this longstanding relationship by adding a new chapter with Re.Wi.Re."

Rajeev Batra, CEO, Tata International Vehicle Applications, said, "TIVA and Tata Motors have taken a pivotal step in transforming the approach to the lifecycle of vehicles in India. With the capacity to dismantle 21,000 vehicles annually, this facility has been designed to address the growing need for efficient and safe vehicle recycling. We understand the critical role of end-of-life vehicle management in shaping a sustainable and organized ecosystem for our society. This initiative supports India’s transition toward a cleaner and more regulated vehicle-recycling framework. At TIVA, we constantly push ourselves to reach new heights and remain committed to delivering our best to the communities we serve."

Tata Vehicle Scrapping Centres In India

Tata further says each vehicle is meticulously documented and then dismantled ensuring safe disposal of all components, adhering to the nation’s vehicle scrappage policy. This is Tata’s sixth scrapping facility across the country with other units located in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, Chandigarh, and Delhi NCR.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: