Tata Motors hits 20 lakh SUV milestone, celebrates with discounts. Check details

Tata Motors, India's leading SUV manufacturer, has crossed a significant milestone by selling over 20 lakh SUVs in the country. To commemorate this milestone, Tata Motors is running a celebratory sales campaign with enticing deals on their SUV range. This includes reduced starting prices for their flagship Harrier and Safari models. The Tata Safari now starts at 15.49 lakh while the Tata Harrier gets a starting price of ₹14.99 lakh. Additionally, other Tata SUV models will get discounts of up to ₹1.4 lakhs.

The company is also extending attractive offers on their electric vehicles, including the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV. These discounts aim to make electric SUVs more accessible to Indian consumers. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., highlighted the importance of understanding customer needs. "Our success lies in offering the right SUV for each customer segment," he stated.

Tata Motors stated that each SUV in the portfolio has played a role in achieving the milestone with a constant focus on prioritising safety, design, and technology to meet customer expectations. Going forward, Tata Motors is all set to enter into the densely populated compact SUV segment with the Tata Curvv and the Tata Curvv EV.

Tata Curvv series: What to expect

Tata Motors has unveiled details about the upcoming Curvv SUV, including its electric variant, the Curvv EV. Expected for launch this festive season, the Tata Curvv EV promises a range of features and a potentially unique design element - flush door handles, a first for Tata electric vehicles.

Reports suggest a maximum driving range of 500 kms for the Tata Curvv EV, likely offered in Long Range while the medium range configurations will have a reduced claimed range. The Tata Curvv EV will sit above the Tata Nexon EV in Tata's lineup and be sold through their new EV-only dealerships.

The Tata Curvv EV's design shares some resemblance to the Tata Nexon facelift at the front, but the sides and rear showcase a distinct character. The coupe-like silhouette features a sloping rear section complemented by a new set of LED taillights.

Tata Motors has also confirmed the launch of the gasoline-powered Tata Curvv alongside the electric variant. The near-production model revealed a 1.5-liter diesel engine option generating 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. An automatic transmission variant is also expected. Another interesting addition is expected to be the new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine with direct injection, offering 123 bhp of power and 225 Nm of peak torque.

