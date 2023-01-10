HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales Increase By 13% To 3,22,556 Units In Q3 Fy23

Tata Motors group global wholesales increase by 13% to 3,22,556 units in Q3 FY23

Tata Motors group global passenger vehicle wholesales have surged 13 per cent to 3,22,556 units as compared to Q3 FY22. These figures include the wholesale figures of Jaguar Land Rover. The global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY23 were at 97,956 units, lower by 5 per cent, over Q3 FY22. The global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3 FY23 were at 2,24,600 units, higher by 23 per cent as compared to Q3 FY22.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jan 2023, 11:40 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Image used for representation purpose only.
Image used for representation purpose only.
Image used for representation purpose only.
Image used for representation purpose only.

The global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 92,345 vehicles whereas Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 16,275 vehicles, and Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 76,070 units.

Also Read : Tata Motors confirms Harrier, Safari, Altroz EVs for Auto Expo 2023

Meanwhile, Tata Motors will be participating in Auto Expo 2023. They will be showcasing several new vehicles at the Expo. The brand will have Avinya Concept and Curvv Concept which will be displayed to the general public for the first time. Then the brand recently teased the electric versions of the Harrier, Safari, Altroz and Punch that they will be showcasing at the Auto Expo 2023.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.7 kmpl
₹8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Citroen C3 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹9 - 13 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The most recent launch from Tata Motors was the Tiago EV hatchback which is currently the most affordable electric car that a person can buy in the Indian market. It is being sold in two versions, a medium-range and a long-range version.

Watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

The medium-range versions have a battery capacity of 19.2 kWh whereas the long-range version has a battery capacity of 24 kWh. The smaller battery pack has a claimed range of 250 km whereas the larger battery pack has a claimed range of 315 km.

The Tiago EV is priced between 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from Tiago EV, Tata Motors is also selling Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling electric vehicle in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2023, 11:40 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Jaguar Jaguar Land Rover Land Rover
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Carnival_1
New Generation Kia Carnival to debut Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki's metaverse is here!
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki's metaverse is here!
Super rich continue to splurge on Rolls-Royce cars despite a cooling economy
Super rich continue to splurge on Rolls-Royce cars despite a cooling economy
Top 3 compact SUVs sold in India: Grand Vitara beats Seltos, now second to Creta
Top 3 compact SUVs sold in India: Grand Vitara beats Seltos, now second to Creta
Tata Motors group global wholesales increase by 13% to 3,22,556 units in Q3 FY23
Tata Motors group global wholesales increase by 13% to 3,22,556 units in Q3 FY23
Watch: Two men lean out of moving car to perform stunt on Delhi-Meerut highway
Watch: Two men lean out of moving car to perform stunt on Delhi-Meerut highway

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city