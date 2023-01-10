Tata Motors group global wholesales increase by 13% to 3,22,556 units in Q3 FY23

Tata Motors group global passenger vehicle wholesales have surged 13 per cent to 3,22,556 units as compared to Q3 FY22. These figures include the wholesale figures of Jaguar Land Rover. The global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY23 were at 97,956 units, lower by 5 per cent, over Q3 FY22. The global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3 FY23 were at 2,24,600 units, higher by 23 per cent as compared to Q3 FY22.

The global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 92,345 vehicles whereas Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 16,275 vehicles, and Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 76,070 units.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors will be participating in Auto Expo 2023. They will be showcasing several new vehicles at the Expo. The brand will have Avinya Concept and Curvv Concept which will be displayed to the general public for the first time. Then the brand recently teased the electric versions of the Harrier, Safari, Altroz and Punch that they will be showcasing at the Auto Expo 2023.

The most recent launch from Tata Motors was the Tiago EV hatchback which is currently the most affordable electric car that a person can buy in the Indian market. It is being sold in two versions, a medium-range and a long-range version.

The medium-range versions have a battery capacity of 19.2 kWh whereas the long-range version has a battery capacity of 24 kWh. The smaller battery pack has a claimed range of 250 km whereas the larger battery pack has a claimed range of 315 km.

The Tiago EV is priced between ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from Tiago EV, Tata Motors is also selling Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling electric vehicle in the Indian market.

