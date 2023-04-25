Tata Motors files record number of 158 patents in just a year; bags 71 grants

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that it filed a record number of 158 patents and 79 designs in just a year, i.e., in the last fiscal year. This resulted into the highest number of cumulative number of patents filed in the country by an Indian OEM of commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The company also received a grant of 71 patents during the fiscal.

The patents are from a broad spectrum of product as well as process innovations and developments across megatrends of CESS (connected, electrified, sustainable and safe) related technologies. The patents also include various vehicle systems like powertrain, body and trim, suspension and emission control, amongst others.

The company said that it continues to push towards engineering excellence and innovation by filing an extensive number patents and designs. “Our focus is on developing cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art processes in the areas of new energy, zero emissions, safety, performance, lower cost of ownership and digitalization. We shall continue to invest in developing our engineering prowessto support nation building, create top class mobility solutions and serve the evolving aspirations of our customers," said Rajendra Petkar, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors.

The R&D Centre of Tata Motors has recently also won several prestigious accolades and honors such as the Asia IP Elite 2022 Award at Intellectual Property Business Congress (IPBC) Asia, Tokyo. Other awards include the IP Excellence Awards for Top Patent driven Industry by ASSOCHAM; the Best Patents Portfolio award by CII; and the IP Excellence Award by Questel.

