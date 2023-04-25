HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Files Record Number Of 158 Patents In Just A Year; Bags 71 Grants

Tata Motors files record number of 158 patents in just a year; bags 71 grants

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2023, 13:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that it filed a record number of 158 patents and 79 designs in just a year, i.e., in the last fiscal year. This resulted into the highest number of cumulative number of patents filed in the country by an Indian OEM of commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The company also received a grant of 71 patents during the fiscal.

File photo of the logo of Tata Motors
File photo of the logo of Tata Motors
File photo of the logo of Tata Motors
File photo of the logo of Tata Motors

The patents are from a broad spectrum of product as well as process innovations and developments across megatrends of CESS (connected, electrified, sustainable and safe) related technologies. The patents also include various vehicle systems like powertrain, body and trim, suspension and emission control, amongst others.

Also Read : Know everything about Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition

The company said that it continues to push towards engineering excellence and innovation by filing an extensive number patents and designs. “Our focus is on developing cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art processes in the areas of new energy, zero emissions, safety, performance, lower cost of ownership and digitalization. We shall continue to invest in developing our engineering prowessto support nation building, create top class mobility solutions and serve the evolving aspirations of our customers," said Rajendra Petkar, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹5.39 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The R&D Centre of Tata Motors has recently also won several prestigious accolades and honors such as the Asia IP Elite 2022 Award at Intellectual Property Business Congress (IPBC) Asia, Tokyo. Other awards include the IP Excellence Awards for Top Patent driven Industry by ASSOCHAM; the Best Patents Portfolio award by CII; and the IP Excellence Award by Questel.

In a separate development, the company recently started accepting bookings for the Altroz iCNG. The token amount has been set to 21,000. The deliveries of the Altroz iCNG will commence in May 2023. Tata Motors will offer Altroz iCNG in four variants. There will be XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+. There will be four colour options to choose from, Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2023, 13:56 PM IST
TAGS: Chief Altroz Elite Tata Motors
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 789 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city