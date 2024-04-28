Tata Motors files 222 patents and 117 design applications in FY24

Tata Motors claims to have filed a record-breaking number of patents to secure the copyright of its innovations in the last financial year. The homegrown automobile giant claims to have filed 222 patents and 117 design applications during FY24. The automaker claims that this was the highest number of patents filed in the industry by any auto manufacturing OEM. Tata Motors also claims to have received its highest-ever grant of 333 patents during the same period, taking its total tally of granted patents to more than 850.

The patents and design applications filed by the auto company span across a wide spectrum of product and process innovations, addressing key automotive megatrends such as Connectivity, Electrification, Sustainability, and Safety (CESS), claimed the auto company in a release. Besides that, there were also patent filings for various vehicle systems such as powertrain, body and trim, suspension, brakes, HVAC and emission control. The automaker has been focusing on bringing upmarket new products in the Indian passenger vehicle market and new technology has been playing a key role in the brand's overall product strategy.

Tata Motors claims that these large number of patent filings come as the brand's commitment towards innovation. In its release, the OEM said that by prioritising consumer well-being and environmental stewardship, the company’s purposeful research and innovation efforts have yielded more efficient, greener and safer vehicles, benefiting end-users and transforming the industry.

Commenting on the milestone, Rajendra Petkar, President & Chief Technology Officer at Tata Motors, said that the company's unwavering commitment to research and innovation has propelled us to new heights in innovation & value creation through intellectual property. "With a record number of patents filed and granted, we continue to redefine automotive excellence. Our cutting-edge technologies, greener vehicles, and customer-centric approach position us as trailblazers in the industry. As mobility evolves, Tata Motors remains at the forefront, shaping a smarter, more connected future for all," he added.

