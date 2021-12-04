Top Sections
Home > Auto > News > Tata Motors delivers 60 electric buses for Ahmedabad’s BRTS corridor
Tata Motors delivers 60 electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL) for the city's BRTS corridor.

Tata Motors delivers 60 electric buses for Ahmedabad’s BRTS corridor

2 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2021, 08:34 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The 9/9 AC 24-seater zero-emission buses can generate maximum power of 328 hp and a maximum torque of 3000 Nm.

Tata Motors has delivered 60 electric buses to the Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL) on Friday. The electric buses were flagged off by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a ceremony held yesterday at the Sabarmati River Front Event Centre. The Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 AC buses will run on Ahmedabad's Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor.

After delivering the 60 electric buses, which have a capacity to accommodate up to 24 passengers each, Tata Motors said that the company will also help setting up EV charging infrastructure for these buses as well. Tata Motors had bagged the offer of delivering 300 electric buses to the AJL two years ago. These buses are part of the deal.

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President of Product Line for Buses at Tata Motors, said, “With a steady commitment towards modernising public transportation and integrating sustainability in the designing of futuristic vehicles, Tata Motors has led the move towards electric mobility in the country."

"The delivery of these buses will further cement our fruitful association with AJL and foster eco-friendly mass mobility in Ahmedabad," he added.

These fully electric buses can generate a maximum power of 328 hp and a maximum torque of 3000 Nm. The zero-emission buses, which have been supplied under the FAME II initiative, offer enhanced comfort, plush interior lighting, safety and clean energy with noiseless operations.

The Ultra Urban 9/9 AC electric buses also come equipped with regenerative braking system, new-generation telematics and a high-security Intelligent Transport System (ITS).

Tata Motors said that it has also bagged an order to provide 15 hydrogen fuel cell buses to Indian Oil Corporation. Till date, the company has supplied more than 600 electric buses across several cities in India. Tata Motors claims that these electric buses have already clocked more than 20 million kilometres put together.

  • First Published Date : 04 Dec 2021, 08:34 AM IST