Tata Motors celebrates 1 lakh Starbus customers

Tata Motors, on Thursday, announced that its popular Starbus has found 1 lakh customers in India. Tata Starbus also comes out as the most sold fully-built bus brand in the country.

Tata's Starbus platform has been made available in a number of iterations that allow the customers to suit a host of applications. This commercial vehicle is also available as an electric bus which has been tested successfully and running across several Indian cities.

The company claims that its Starbus is the preferred choice of bus for several fleet operators owning to its ‘low cost of ownership’ thus business profitability. “It is a moment of great pride and a testimony from our customers as we celebrate a significant milestone of 1 lakh Starbus vehicles on Indian roads.

The Tata Starbus has proved to be the most versatile bus in the industry offering a luxury travel experience in the staff transportation application and safe and reliable travel as a school bus. The Tata Starbus has become one of the strongest brand in commercial vehicle industry and an integral part of India’s transportation sector. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers for their continued trust in Tata Motors," said Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors.

The Tata Startbus is manufactured at the company's state-of-the-art production facility in Dharwad, Karnataka.