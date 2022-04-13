Tata Motors bats on front foot with 160 new service workshops, total now at 705

Tata Motors has announced the addition of 160 new service workshops for its passenger vehicle range in the 2021-22 fiscal year, taking the total number of its operational workshops to 705. With this expansion, the automaker has increased its service coverage across 485 cities and has increased the number of vehicles serviced in FY22 by 30% from the preceding fiscal.

The home-grown automaker has announced the introduction of EzServe - a two-wheeler-based service concept that is aimed at providing a hassle-free service experience to customers at their doorstep. Through EzServe, the company will provide basic services, quick repairs, and resolution of other concerns at the customer's preferred location.

Each EzServe unit will carry an elaborate kit containing three utility boxes mounted on the rear of the bike. These boxes will contain spare parts, a vacuum cleaner, a jack and jack stand, and several hand tools. The senior technicians providing service through motorcycles will carry proper ID cards.

Through EzServe, Tata Motors aims to increase customer retention by providing them a quick service with low-cost annual maintenance schemes. The two-wheeler-based mechanism will help reach out to customers in smaller cluster locations. “We have extensively expanded our service network in the last 12 months to cater to our customer needs pan India. Our endeavour is to enhance service touchpoints with focus on shorter formats to make us adequately close to our customers," said Dimple Mehta – Head, Customer Care, Domestic and International Business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Furthermore, the company has digitized the process of registering repair orders at workshops, where customer will be provided with redressal of their queries and cost estimations. This will work in sync with the Service Connect App, which relays real-time data to the concerned after-sales teams. Th app will offer contactless service support for bookings, vehicle pick up request, updates on vehicle repair status, viewing of repair estimates for scheduled and frequent jobs, etc.

The online platform can also be used for information regarding vehicle servicing, authorized dealers/service centre locations, as well as services like extended warranty, annual maintenance contracts, and 24x7 roadside assistance support, among others.

