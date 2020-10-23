Tata Motors bags order for 6,413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh government

Tata Motors on Friday announced that it has bagged an order for 6,413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation. The company emerged as the top bidder under the terms and conditions set by the government body. The e-bidding was processed through the government's e-Marketplace. The homegrown automaker will be delivering over 6,400 units of the fully-built Tata Ace Gold commercial vehicles to the Andhra Pradesh government .

“We’re delighted to be associated with Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation. It is one of the most prestigious orders we have won till now, and we will not only be delivering the customised, fully-built Ace Gold mini trucks, but also be helping the corporation in the comprehensive maintenance of the vehicles," said Mr. Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors.

The company announced in a press note sent recently that the vehicles will be put to use as 'mobile dispensing units' for the doorstep delivery of supplies in Andhra Pradesh. The vehicles will also be customised by the automaker to perfectly suit the required application.

“It gives me immense joy to see that our upgraded range of BS 6 vehicles are extremely well received by the customers, be it private owners or government bodies," Pathak added.

The Tata Ace Gold is featured in diesel, petrol and CNG powertrains which are BS 6-compliant. Over the years, it has made name for its reliability, durability and low maintenance and operating costs. The Tata Ace is now 15 years old in the market and has garnered over 22 lakh customers till date.