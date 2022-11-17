HT Auto
Tata Motors bags order for 1,000 buses from Haryana government

Tata Motors will supply 52-seater fully built BS6 diesel buses in a phased manner to the Haryana government.
By: PTI
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2022, 18:22 PM
File photo of a Tata Motors bus
Tata Motors on Thursday said it has bagged an order for 1,000 buses from Haryana Roadways. The auto major said it will supply 52-seater fully built BS VI diesel buses in a phased manner, as per the contract.

"The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with the Haryana government and help in offering modern public transport to the citizens of the state. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India," Tata Motors Vice President (Product Line – Buses) Rohit Srivastava said in a statement.

Also Read : Indian Air Force inducts 12 Tata Nexon electric vehicles in its fleet

Haryana Transport Department principal secretary Navdeep Singh Virk said the buses will provide benefits to all stakeholders alike, and offer unmatched comfort to the passengers.

"The induction of the new buses will help in making inter-state public transport even more efficient, allowing smooth commute across the state of Haryana," he added.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2022, 18:21 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors
