HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Back In Black After 7 Quarters, Posts 3,043 In Profit

Tata Motors back in black after 7 quarters, posts 3,043 in profit

Tata Motors has posted 3,043 as net profit for the quarter ended December 2022. The automobile firm had been incurring loss for seven consecutive quarters, it has been learnt. Its revenue went up 22.5 per cent to 88,500 crore, the company said, adding that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) was 11.1 per cent whereas its Ebit was 4.4 per cent.

By: ANI
| Updated on: 26 Jan 2023, 09:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Tata Motors logo (REUTERS)
File photo of Tata Motors logo (REUTERS)
File photo of Tata Motors logo (REUTERS)
File photo of Tata Motors logo

The company in a statement shared with exchanges said Tata Motors' consumer vehicle business' revenue grew 22.5 per cent to 16,900 crore whereas its Ebitda was at 8.4 per cent. It also said its passenger vehicle business' revenue jumped 37.4 per cent to 11,700 crore whereas its Ebitda was 6.9 per cent.

The company's statement said Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) delivered on its plans and achieved positive free cashflow and profitability in the quarter as supplies improved. Revenues were £6.0 billion in the December quarter, up 28 per cent, against Q3 FY22 and were up 15 per cent sequentially (quarter-on-quarter) reflecting better supplies, strong model mix and pricing.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Haval H6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Haval H6
1498 cc | Diesel Manual
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv Ev Concept
| Electric | Automatic
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

JLR's profit before tax in the quarter was £265 million, up from a loss of £9 million a year ago with a positive Ebit margin of 3.7 per cent, up from 1.4 per cent in Q3 FY22. Tata Motors said JLR's higher profitability reflects increased wholesale volumes with favourable mix, pricing and foreign exchange offset partially by higher inflation and supplier claims largely related to constrained volumes. Free cash flow was £490 million in Q3 FY22.

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2023, 09:41 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motor
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 299 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 369 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Porsche Vision 357 concept honours glory from past
Porsche Vision 357 concept honours glory from past
Lamborghini clocks best year ever in India in 2022 led by Urus supercar
Lamborghini clocks best year ever in India in 2022 led by Urus supercar
UK stutters, Japan stumbles as India leapfrogs in list of biggest auto markets
UK stutters, Japan stumbles as India leapfrogs in list of biggest auto markets
Elon Musk says Tesla can go where no one has gone, predicts two million EV sales
Elon Musk says Tesla can go where no one has gone, predicts two million EV sales
Tata Motors back in black after 7 quarters, posts ₹3,043 in profit
Tata Motors back in black after 7 quarters, posts 3,043 in profit

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city