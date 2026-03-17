Tata Motors Announces Up to 1.5% Price Hike on Commercial Vehicles from April

Tata Motors has announced a price hike of up to 1.5% across its commercial vehicle (CV) portfolio, effective April 1, 2026. The move comes as the company looks to partially offset rising commodity prices and increasing input costs. The extent of the price revision will vary depending on the model and variant.

Despite the upcoming price adjustment, Tata Motors’ CV business continues to demonstrate strong momentum, backed by robust financial performance and steady volume growth.

On the sales front, Tata Motors recorded strong domestic and international performance in early 2026. In January, domestic CV sales stood at 38,844 units, a 29.1% year-on-year increase, while total sales reached 41,549 units. Growth was particularly strong in the HCV segment, which rose 41.2%, and in international markets, which grew 42% to 2,705 units.

The momentum continued in February, with total CV sales rising 32% year-on-year to 42,940 units. Domestic sales increased 32.8% to 40,893 units, while international business grew 17.9% to 2,047 units.

In addition to strong financials and sales, Tata Motors has also secured significant new business. The company recently bagged orders for over 5,000 buses and bus chassis from multiple state transport undertakings across India. These include orders from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Telangana, as well as North Western Karnataka and Chandigarh.

The orders cover a wide range of passenger mobility solutions such as Magna, Cityride, Starbus, and Starbus Prime, catering to intercity, intracity, and long-haul operations. These vehicles are designed to deliver improved reliability, passenger comfort, and efficient operating economics.

The latest price hike announcement follows a recent revision in the luxury car segment by Mercedes-Benz India, indicating a broader industry trend driven by rising costs.

With strong demand, healthy financials, and a growing order book, Tata Motors’ CV division appears well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory even as pricing adjustments come into effect.

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