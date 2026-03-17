Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tata Motors Announces Up To 1.5% Price Hike On Commercial Vehicles From April 2026

Tata Motors Announces Up to 1.5% Price Hike on Commercial Vehicles from April

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Mar 2026, 11:07 am
Follow us on:

  • Tata Motors will increase prices by up to 1.5% for its commercial vehicles starting April 1, 2026, to offset rising costs. Despite this, strong sales growth and significant new orders indicate a solid momentum in its CV division.

Tata Motors plans a price increase of up to 1.5% on commercial vehicles from April 1, 2026, to mitigate rising costs. The company is experiencing strong sales growth and has secured large bus orders from several state transport undertakings across India.

Tata Motors has announced a price hike of up to 1.5% across its commercial vehicle (CV) portfolio, effective April 1, 2026. The move comes as the company looks to partially offset rising commodity prices and increasing input costs. The extent of the price revision will vary depending on the model and variant.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

Despite the upcoming price adjustment, Tata Motors’ CV business continues to demonstrate strong momentum, backed by robust financial performance and steady volume growth.

On the sales front, Tata Motors recorded strong domestic and international performance in early 2026. In January, domestic CV sales stood at 38,844 units, a 29.1% year-on-year increase, while total sales reached 41,549 units. Growth was particularly strong in the HCV segment, which rose 41.2%, and in international markets, which grew 42% to 2,705 units.

Trending Bikes

Find more Bikes
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Revolt Motors RV400
MaxSpeed Icon85 kmph
₹ 1.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Matter Aera
MaxSpeed Icon105 kmph
₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda SP 125
Engine Icon123.94 cc Mileage Icon63 kmpl
₹ 87,878
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon37 kmpl
₹ 1.62 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The momentum continued in February, with total CV sales rising 32% year-on-year to 42,940 units. Domestic sales increased 32.8% to 40,893 units, while international business grew 17.9% to 2,047 units.

In addition to strong financials and sales, Tata Motors has also secured significant new business. The company recently bagged orders for over 5,000 buses and bus chassis from multiple state transport undertakings across India. These include orders from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Telangana, as well as North Western Karnataka and Chandigarh.

The orders cover a wide range of passenger mobility solutions such as Magna, Cityride, Starbus, and Starbus Prime, catering to intercity, intracity, and long-haul operations. These vehicles are designed to deliver improved reliability, passenger comfort, and efficient operating economics.

The latest price hike announcement follows a recent revision in the luxury car segment by Mercedes-Benz India, indicating a broader industry trend driven by rising costs.

With strong demand, healthy financials, and a growing order book, Tata Motors’ CV division appears well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory even as pricing adjustments come into effect.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2026, 11:07 am IST
TAGS: Commercial Vehicles Tata Tata Mot
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS