Tata Motors aims to be among top 4 global CV makers, hints Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors Ltd. aims to be among the top four global commercial vehicle manufacturers, and the acquisition of Iveco will help it to achieve that goal, said Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran. He also said that the automaker will expand globally, gain leadership in emerging segments, while sustaining its top position where it is strong in the next five years.

Chandrasekaran also said that Tata Motors is expected to strengthen its leadership across segments of commercial vehicles driven by strong volume growth in the next three to four years, PTI has reported. Noting that the Tata Group's automotive business today is both large and globally competitive, he reportedly said that presently the automotive vertical alone is poised to clock revenues of $80 billion, as compared to the group's total revenues of $100 billion in 2017.

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Speaking about the company's ambition, Chandrasekaran said, "Our aspiration is clear - to build a truly global, high-impact commercial vehicles company." He also added, “The next five years are about sustaining leadership where we are strong and gaining leadership in emerging segments." Noting that Tata Motors' global ambition has taken a major step forward with the bid for Iveco acquisition, the regulatory approvals are currently underway and are expected to be completed by Q2 FY27. "This will enable us to access advanced technologies, expand global markets, and strengthen product capabilities across geographies," he said, while also adding, "We can significantly optimise, scale and grow to be ranked amongst the top four commercial vehicles entities, globally."

Tata Motors to keep investing in electric, hydrogen-based tech for commercial vehicles

Chandrasekaran said that Tata Motors will keep on investing in electric and hydrogen-based technologies for commercial vehicles, while also emphasising that the transition to cleaner mobility requires a portfolio of electric, hydrogen and cleaner internal combustion engine (ICE) technologies. "The transition to cleaner mobility requires a portfolio of electric, hydrogen and cleaner ICE technologies. While we scale the portfolio of zero-emission electric CVs, we will continue to invest in hydrogen-based technologies for heavier-duty segments," he stated.

Tata Chairman also said that Tata Motors would strive to be a leader, and its focus areas include electric mobility across segments, advanced powertrains, including hydrogen, digitisation, connected vehicles, and artificial intelligence-led transformation. "We will continue to invest aggressively in R&D and innovation, ensuring we stay ahead of the curve," he asserted.

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