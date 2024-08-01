Tata car sales down 6% in July, EV sales too take a dip

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle sales in July 2024 took a dip, informed the homegrown auto major in an official statement. Sales of the automaker's passenger vehicles in July this year were recorded at 44,954 units, down from 47,689 units. This marked a six per cent decline in sales numbers for the auto company. Also, the number includes both domestic and international sales figures in both internal combustion engine and electric propulsion system-powered segments.

In the Indian domestic passenger vehicle market, Tata Motors claims to have sold 44,725 units of cars last month, down six per cent from 47,628 units recorded in the same month of last year. The number included both ICE and electric vehicles. However, export numbers for the auto giant increased significantly to 229 units in July this year, up from 61 units registered in the same month a year ago. This marked a 275 per cent growth for the automaker's export numbers in the PV segment.

EV sales too took a dip

While petrol and diesel cars took a dip in July 2024, the automaker's electric vehicles too witnessed a decline in sales numbers last month. The OEM that holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with about 85 per cent stake, thanks to models like Nexon EV, Tiago EV Punch EV and Tigor EV; recorded a double-digit decline in sales figures with 5,027 units, combining both domestic and international sales. This marked a 21 per cent decline in sales for the company as it sold 6,329 units in July 2023, combining both domestic and export numbers.

Tata Motors' electric car sales took a dip at a time when the electric vehicle retail numbers across the world are witnessing a declining trend, which has been fuelling fear among the automakers that have invested heavily in the battery electric propulsion technology keeping an eye in the evolving market, where the EVs have been gaining traction at a rapid pace overt the l;ast few years.

