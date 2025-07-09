Tata AutoComp and Škoda Group Launch Joint Venture for Railway Components in India

Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd. and Škoda Group have recently established a joint venture to manufacture railway propulsion systems and components in India. The new partnership aims to take strategic steps toward enhancing domestic capabilities within the railway and metro mobility markets and supporting the growing infrastructural needs of the country’s transport sector. It involves a multi-million euro investment and aims to generate economic growth and technological advancement for the region.

The new entity is jointly owned by Tata AutoComp and Škoda Group, with operations based in India. The company will focus on manufacturing converters, drives, and auxiliary converters for medium high-speed and regional trains, metros, and light rail vehicles. This collaboration involves a multi-million-euro investment and aims to generate economic and technological benefits for the region.

Commenting on the occasion, Arvind Goel, Vice-Chairman, Tata AutoComp, said, “Tata AutoComp has consistently led the way in delivering advanced technological solutions to its customers. Our collaboration with Škoda Group is set to enhance our footprint in the Indian Railway and Metro sector by enabling the introduction of state-of-the-art electrical propulsion systems and components. We value this partnership with Škoda Group, a globally recognised provider of high-quality railway technologies."

The signing ceremony for the joint venture was held in New Delhi. It was attended by top leadership from both organisations, as well as dignitaries, including Ing. Eva Kopecká, Head of the Commercial and Economic Section at the Embassy of the Czech Republic in India.

Manoj Kolhatkar, Managing Director & CEO, Tata AutoComp, stated, “We are delighted to collaborate with Škoda Group, a global player in the public transport industry. This partnership improves our market presence in the Railway domain and will contribute to safe and efficient solutions for Indian Railway and Metro segments."

Škoda Group brings over 165 years of experience in public transport systems, offering a broad range of rolling stock, including trams, locomotives, and metro trains.

Petr Novotný (L), CEO and Chairman of Board of Directors, Škoda Group, alongside Arvind Goel, Vice-Chairman, Tata AutoComp

Petr Novotný, CEO and Chairman of Board of Directors, Škoda Group, said, “This joint venture represents our commitment to innovation and international collaboration. Together with TATA AutoComp, we are bringing advanced technology and expertise to India, a testament to years of development and proven solutions in operation not only in the Czech Republic, but also in other European countries. I am confident that this partnership will enable both companies to lead and stay at the forefront of the growing demand for modern rail solutions."

Production in India will be supported by Škoda’s technical expertise, with Tata AutoComp’s local manufacturing experience and prior contribution to national projects such as the Vande Bharat trains expected to play a key role in execution.

The partnership marks Tata AutoComp’s latest move within the railway and metro markets, extending its influence beyond the automotive sector, where it operates 10 joint ventures and over 60 facilities across India and abroad.

