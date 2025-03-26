Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tariff War Takes A Toll: Canada Freezes Rebate Payments To Tesla, Bans It From Future Rebate Programs

Canada freezes rebate payments to Tesla, bans it from future rebate programs due to tariffs

By: Reuters
Updated on: 26 Mar 2025, 07:52 AM
Follow us on:
  • Canada has frozen C$43 million ($30.11 million) of rebate payments for Tesla.
Canada has frozen C$43 million ($30.11 million) of rebate payments for Tesla. (REUTERS)

Canada has frozen all rebate payments for Tesla and banned the electric vehicle maker from future EV rebate programs, Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.

No rebate payments will be made until each claim is individually investigated and determined to be valid, Freeland said in an emailed statement shared by her office.

Freeland also directed the transport department to revise eligibility requirements for future iZEV programs to ensure that Tesla vehicles are not eligible as long as the "illegitimate and illegal U.S. tariffs are imposed against Canada."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a slew of new tariffs, with the bulk due in early April, in the form of steep 25% taxes on most goods from Canada and Mexico.

Trump on Monday said automobile tariffs are coming soon, although not all of his threatened levies would be enforced on April 2.

Canada has frozen C$43 million ($30.11 million) of rebate payments for Tesla. The order to stop the payments came before Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a general election on April 28, according to the Toronto Star, which reported the news earlier.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Lexus ES
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 64 - 69.70 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BMW i4
BatteryCapacity Icon83.9 kWh Range Icon590 km
₹ 72.50 - 77.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai IONIQ 6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon631 km
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82 kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 - 26.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The Star reported earlier this month that Tesla filed an extraordinary number of EV rebate claims in the final days of the program in January, with a single Tesla dealership in Quebec City claiming nearly C$20 million in public subsidies by documenting more than 4,000 electric vehicle sales over a single weekend.

Toronto stopped providing financial incentives for Tesla vehicles purchased as taxis or ride shares because of trade tensions with the U.S. earlier this month.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump, has been leading the White House effort to shrink the federal government and budget as the head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2025, 07:52 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS