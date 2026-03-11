Takeshi Hirano appointed Deputy Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India

Isuzu Motors India has announced a change in its senior leadership, appointing Takeshi Hirano as the new Deputy Managing Director. The move comes as part of the company’s ongoing business plan and leadership restructuring.

Hirano succeeds Toru Kishimoto, who will move on to take up a new role at the parent organisation in Japan. Takeshi Hirano brings more than two decades of experience in distribution and marketing across several global markets for Isuzu. Over the years, he has held various roles across Isuzu Motors and Mitsubishi Corporation, gaining extensive exposure to international operations.

Hirano is also familiar with the Indian market. He previously served at Isuzu Motors India as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, where he played an important role in building the company’s early foundation in the country. His return is expected to further strengthen the brand’s strategy and presence in India.

Mr. Takeshi Hirano will now be the new Deputy Managing Director.

Toru Kishimoto moves to new role in Japan

Outgoing Deputy Managing Director Toru Kishimoto will now assume a new assignment at Isuzu’s headquarters in Japan. The company stated that the leadership transition is aligned with its broader business planning and organisational strategy.

Isuzu Motors India: Brand overview

Isuzu Motors India, established in August 2012, operates as the Indian subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan. Headquartered in Chennai, the company offers a mix of lifestyle, passenger and commercial vehicles in the country.

Its product portfolio includes the D-Max V-Cross lifestyle pickup, the Hi-Lander pickup, and the MU-X seven-seat SUV in the personal vehicle segment. For commercial buyers, the company offers multiple versions of the D-Max pickup, including the S-CAB, S-CAB Z and Regular Cab.

The company also recently introduced a fully built ambulance model that complies with AIS-125 Type C specifications.

Manufacturing and export operations

Isuzu manufactures its vehicles at its facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The plant spans 107 acres and began operations in April 2016. In 2020, the company expanded its operations with the addition of a press shop and an engine assembly plant.

Isuzu Motors India currently operates a network of dealer touchpoints across 100 locations nationwide and continues to focus on strengthening its presence in the Indian market.

First Published Date: