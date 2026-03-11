HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Takeshi Hirano Appointed Deputy Managing Director Of Isuzu Motors India

Takeshi Hirano appointed Deputy Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2026, 12:08 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Isuzu Motors India appoints Takeshi Hirano as Deputy Managing Director, succeeding Toru Kishimoto, who will take a new role in Japan.

The Isuzu V-Cross was recently updated in the Indian market. It now features a 4x4 drivetrain as standard.
The Isuzu V-Cross was recently updated in the Indian market. It now features a 4x4 drivetrain as standard.
View Personalised Offers on
Isuzu V-Cross arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Isuzu Motors India has announced a change in its senior leadership, appointing Takeshi Hirano as the new Deputy Managing Director. The move comes as part of the company’s ongoing business plan and leadership restructuring.

Hirano succeeds Toru Kishimoto, who will move on to take up a new role at the parent organisation in Japan. Takeshi Hirano brings more than two decades of experience in distribution and marketing across several global markets for Isuzu. Over the years, he has held various roles across Isuzu Motors and Mitsubishi Corporation, gaining extensive exposure to international operations.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Isuzu V-cross (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu V-Cross
Engine Icon1898 cc FuelType Icon Diesel
₹ 21.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Isuzu D-max (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu D-Max
Engine Icon2499 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Isuzu Mu-x (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu MU-X
Engine Icon1898 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 33.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Hr-v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda HR-V
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 14 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V
₹ 9 - 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.40 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Hirano is also familiar with the Indian market. He previously served at Isuzu Motors India as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, where he played an important role in building the company’s early foundation in the country. His return is expected to further strengthen the brand’s strategy and presence in India.

Mr. Takeshi Hirano will now be the new Deputy Managing Director.
Mr. Takeshi Hirano will now be the new Deputy Managing Director.

Toru Kishimoto moves to new role in Japan

Outgoing Deputy Managing Director Toru Kishimoto will now assume a new assignment at Isuzu’s headquarters in Japan. The company stated that the leadership transition is aligned with its broader business planning and organisational strategy.

Isuzu Motors India: Brand overview

Isuzu Motors India, established in August 2012, operates as the Indian subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan. Headquartered in Chennai, the company offers a mix of lifestyle, passenger and commercial vehicles in the country.

Its product portfolio includes the D-Max V-Cross lifestyle pickup, the Hi-Lander pickup, and the MU-X seven-seat SUV in the personal vehicle segment. For commercial buyers, the company offers multiple versions of the D-Max pickup, including the S-CAB, S-CAB Z and Regular Cab.

The company also recently introduced a fully built ambulance model that complies with AIS-125 Type C specifications.

Manufacturing and export operations

Isuzu manufactures its vehicles at its facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The plant spans 107 acres and began operations in April 2016. In 2020, the company expanded its operations with the addition of a press shop and an engine assembly plant.

Isuzu Motors India currently operates a network of dealer touchpoints across 100 locations nationwide and continues to focus on strengthening its presence in the Indian market.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2026, 12:08 pm IST
TAGS: Isuzu Isuzu Motor India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.