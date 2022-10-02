Suzuki Motorcycle India sees 27.55% rise in sales in September at 86,750 units

Suzuki Motorcycle India has said that this is the highest-ever overall monthly as well as domestic monthly sales figure recorded by the company since its inception in 2006.

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported a 27.55% rise in sales in September at 86,750 units in as compared to 68,012 units sold in the same month last year. Domestic sales of the company stood at 72,012 units while exports stood at 14,738 units last month. The company said that this is the highest ever overall monthly as well as domestic monthly sales figure recorded by the company since its inception in 2006.

This was achieved despite some supply constraints, SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a press statement. "With the festive season approaching in the country, we believe there will be an improvement in the customer sentiment. Moreover, there should also be a gradual streamlining of the supply chain," he added.

Suzuki Motorcycle India currently has three big bikes in its portfolio, namely Suzuki Hayabusa, Suzuki Katana and Suzuki V-Strom 650XT. The company says that the demand for its products in India and overseas has seen a sustained growth.

In a separate development, the company, in July end, was offered with a special incentive package from the Haryana government for setting up a new facility in IMT Kharkhoda in Sonipat district. The incentive package, which is worth ₹67.62 crore, was approved and awarded by Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana.

The incentive package has been provided for Suzuki Motorcycles to create more jobs in the region. The new facility is expected to create employment for around 2,000 people in the state. The new Suzuki Motorcycles facility will be set up in the state at an investment of ₹2,000 crore. The facility, spread across 100 acres of land in Kharkhoda in Sonipat, was recently approved after the state government allotted the land to the two-wheeler manufacturer in May this year.

