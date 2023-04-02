HT Auto
Suzuki Motorcycle India sees highest-ever monthly sales of 97,584 units in March

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2023, 13:07 PM
Suzuki Motorcycle India has reported an overall sales of 97,584 units in March with 73,069 units sold in the domestic market and 24,515 units exported. With a year-on-year growth of 49% as compared to March of 2022, this is the company's highest-ever monthly sales. During the period from April 2022 to March 2023, the company sold a total of 938,371 units, witnessing a significant increase of 24.3% compared to the previous financial year in which 754,938 units were sold.

The company says that the growth in sales numbers indicate that demand for its two-wheelers is increasing in the domestic as well as overseas markets. “We are thankful to all our beloved customers, dealer partners and SMIPL personnel for their support in sustaining this sales momentum," said Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President - Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

Last fiscal year also saw the company make its entry in the 250cc adventure sports segment with the launch of V-Strom SX. The bike is touted for its versatility and has been designed for daily commute, long highway rides as well as riding on rough terrains.

Suzuki V-Strom SX is based on the design concept of ‘Toughness in a Slender Shell’, wherein it gets rugged, adventure-inspired looks. The slender shell refers to the motorcycle's slim exterior shape and compact engine wrapped in a ‘protector-like’ shell. The chassis is well rounded and forms the backbone of the V-Strom SX.

In addition to this, the company also launched the Katana and new colour schemes for Gixxer 250 series, Gixxer series and Access 125.

In the last fiscal, the company also introduced new apparel and merchandise collection which is now available at all Suzuki Premium two-wheeler dealerships.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2023, 13:04 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Motorcycle India
