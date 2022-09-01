Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 8.3% sales growth in August

Suzuki Motorcycle India currently has three big bikes in its portfolio, namely Suzuki Hayabusa, Suzuki Katana and Suzuki V-Strom 650XT.

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday reported that its overall sales for the month of August stood at 79,559 units, registering a year-on-year sales growth of 8.3% as compared to August of 2021. The company sold 64,654 units in the domestic market and shipped 14,905 units to the overseas markets. The company has attributed the rise in sales to its recently launched Katana motorcycle and the rising number of biking aficionados.

At present, the company has three big bikes in its portfolio, namely Suzuki Hayabusa, Suzuki Katana and Suzuki V-Strom 650XT. The company says that the demand for its products in India and overseas has seen a sustained growth. “With the festive season approaching, we look forward to an overall positive market scenario in terms of demand and supply," said Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

With the gradual improvement in the availability of semiconductors, Suzuki Motorcycle India is confident that it will be able to retain the sales momentum.

In a separate development, the company, in July end, was offered with a special incentive package from the Haryana government for setting up a new facility in IMT Kharkhoda in Sonipat district. The incentive package, which is worth ₹67.62 crore, was approved and awarded by Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryan.

The incentive package has been provided for Suzuki Motorcycles to create more jobs in the region. The new facility is expected to create employment for around 2,000 people in the state. The new Suzuki Motorcycles facility will be set up in the state at an investment of ₹2,000 crore. The facility, spread across 100 acres of land in Kharkhoda in Sonipat, was recently approved after the state government allotted the land to the two-wheeler manufacturer in May this year.

