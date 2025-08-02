Suzuki Motorcycle India Records Over 1.13 Lakh Sales in July 2025

Suzuki Motorcycle India has wrapped up July 2025 with a solid sales figure, clocking a total of 1,13,600 units across both domestic and international markets. While this marks a slight dip from last year’s numbers, the company continues to see strong traction in key areas, particularly in retail.

Out of the total sales, 96,029 units were sold within the country, and 17,571 units were shipped to overseas markets. For comparison, in July 2024, Suzuki had recorded total sales of 1,16,714 units—comprising 1,00,602 units domestically and 16,112 units in exports.

Interestingly, even though overall dispatches have slightly declined, Suzuki has seen a notable upswing in actual customer purchases. Retail sales in the domestic market stood at 93,141 units, representing a 14 per cent year-on-year increase from 81,730 units sold to customers in July last year. This suggests continued consumer confidence in the brand and a healthy demand on the ground.

The eAccess will be the next big launch for the brand.

Reflecting on the performance, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India, expressed appreciation for the brand's loyal customer base. He noted that as the festive season approaches, Suzuki is committed to ensuring a seamless ownership experience while maintaining its sales momentum.

Suzuki Motorcycle India, a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, began its Indian operations in 2006 from its Gurugram plant. The facility has an annual capacity of 1.3 million units and produces a range of products, including 125cc scooters, premium motorcycles (150cc and above), and big bikes tailored for Indian conditions.

As the two-wheeler industry prepares for the busy months ahead, Suzuki seems well-positioned to ride the festive wave with a sharp focus on customer satisfaction and market responsiveness.

