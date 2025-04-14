Suzuki Motorcycle India partners with Flipkart for online two-wheeler bookings

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has teamed up with Flipkart, one of India’s leading e-commerce platforms, to enable customers to book Suzuki motorcycles and scooters online. This collaboration aims to provide a more convenient and accessible buying experience, allowing customers to explore and purchase Suzuki two-wheelers from the comfort of their homes.

Starting April 15, 2025, residents of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya, and Mizoram can book models like the Suzuki Avenis scooter, the Gixxer series, and the V-Strom SX through Flipkart. Customers can browse the available models, select the variant they prefer, and complete their booking on the platform. Once the online booking is done, the nearest authorised Suzuki dealership will assist with the paperwork and delivery process.

Suzuki’s decision to partner with Flipkart is designed to align with the changing consumer behavior, where convenience and digital platforms play a crucial role in purchase decisions. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India, stated that the company is responding to the rising preference for online purchases. The collaboration with Flipkart is aimed at offering a more accessible and efficient way for customers to engage with the Suzuki brand.

The partnership also allows Suzuki to expand its digital presence, tapping into the growing online market for automotive products. With more customers in smaller cities and towns turning to e-commerce for purchases, this initiative seeks to address the needs of a larger demographic. Sujith S Agashe, Senior Director at Flipkart, emphasized that the collaboration with Suzuki is part of Flipkart’s ongoing efforts to provide greater convenience for customers in India. By offering a platform to book Suzuki’s two-wheelers online, Flipkart aims to make the buying process smoother for digitally oriented consumers.

Suzuki Motorcycle India: Record sales for FY25

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered its highest-ever annual sales in FY2025 with 12,56,161 (domestic + exports) two-wheelers sold in the last fiscal year. The company recorded an 11 per cent growth compared to 11,33,902 units sold in FY2024. Suzuki continues to lead the 125 cc scooter segment with the Access, which remains the brand’s top sales contributor. Notably, the Japanese two-wheeler giant’s sales have doubled in the last four years.

Suzuki’s domestic sales stood at 10,45,662 units in FY2024, growing by 14 per cent from 921,009 units in the last financial year. The company exported 210,499 units during the same period compared to 212,893 units in FY2024.

