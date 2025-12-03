Suzuki Motorcycle India November 2025 sales rise 30% YoY, exports surge 62%

Suzuki Motorcycle India announced strong double-digit sales growth in November 2025, closing the month with total sales of 1,22,300 units. This reflects a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump over the previous 94,370 units sold in the same month last year, highlighting sustained consumer demand across the Japanese company’s domestic and international operations.

In the Indian two-wheeler market, Suzuki registered a 23 per cent YoY increase in sales with total volumes reaching 96,360 units, compared to the 78,333 units sold in November 2024. The company observed continued sales momentum overseas, with exports in November 2025 surging 62 per cent YoY to 25,940 units, up from 16,037 units in the same month last year.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are grateful for the growing confidence our customers place in Suzuki. Their support, along with the dedicated efforts of our dealer network, continues to drive our growth. Alongside strengthening our presence, we are also expanding customer engagement initiatives and experience-led programs to bring riders closer to the brand. We will continue to invest in enhancing accessibility, after-sales experience, and community-building as we work towards sustained growth."

Suzuki added that its after-sales vertical also hit a new milestone, with revenue from the spare-parts business reaching ₹955 million in November 2025. The company says it remains focused on expanding market presence, enhancing service accessibility and building stronger customer engagement as it moves into the final month of the calendar year.

Suzuki offers discounts up to ₹ 92,000 on big bike range:

The Suzuki GSX-8R draws power from the 776 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 82 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque

Suzuki has just announced new year-end discounts and offers on its premium bike portfolio, with buyers able to save up to ₹92,000 on their purchase. These offers have been made available through the entire month of December (Dec 1-31, 2025), and come right after the recent GST rate rationalisation that has made all motorcycles above 350 cc more expensive. The offers apply to the GSX-8R, the Hayabusa, and the V-Strom 800 DE.

The V-Strom 800 DE is available with benefits of ₹44,000, including a free upgrade offer and roadside assistance.

The Suzuki Hayabusa superbike can be had with benefits worth ₹59,000, and buyers can get a free single-seat cowl and avail an extended warranty programme as part of the festive offer.

The GSX-8R gets the largest benefits of ₹92,000, which comes with an upgrade bonus, roadside assistance, and an extended warranty programme.

