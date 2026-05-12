Suzuki GSX-R1000R ends up dangling from a traffic light after a collision with BMW 3-Series

Some accidents look like they were straight from a Michael Bay movie set. Also, such accidents make the case for how quickly a road or a wrong move on the road can turn against motorists or pedestrians. British Columbia in Canada witnessed such an accident when a Suzuki GSX-R1000R was launched onto a traffic light, after the superbike collided with a turning BMW 3-Series near the entrance of a shopping mall.

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R rider was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the BMW 3-Series driver walked away unhurt.

The motorcycle rider survived the horrific accident with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The accident happened on Saturday at around 3 PM at the intersection of Scott Road and 71st Avenue in North Delta. As the videos shared on social media have revealed, the Suzuki superbike, which appeared as a Suzuki GSX-R1000R 40th Anniversary Edition, was launched skyward by the sheer force of the impact with a silver BMW 3-Series sedan. After a brief flight, the motorcycle came to rest on a horizontal arm of the traffic light and was left dangling from there with the front wheel hooked over the metal structure. CCTV footage circulating on social media has revealed the rider being thrown forward and landing on the pavement.

The video reveals that the BMW was making a left turn into a mall entrance at the intersection. It is not clear if the motorcyclist's speed played a role in the incident, giving him no time to react. The rider grabbed the brakes so hard that the braking energy lifted the rear wheel off the ground, while the nose of the sedan became a launch ramp for the superbike.

Delta Firefighters, the local police, and the British Columbia Emergency Health Services arrived immediately at the location. Following the initial rescue, fire crews helped bring the superbike back to the ground and clean up the debris.

Thankfully, despite the sheer impact of the collision, the outcome was less grim than it looks. The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the BMW driver walked away unhurt.

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