Suzuki enters into partnership to assist manufacturing of flying cars

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation and eVTOL developer SkyDrive have announced a partnership under which SkyDrive will make use of the former's manufacturing facility for its product which is also often referred to as a flying car.

SkyDrive is developing eVTOL or electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft that promises to ferry multiple passengers in one go. The company, established in 2018, has already been testing flying car protoypes and managed to complete a crewed test flight in 2019. The company has also been working with air traffic regulators like Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States in order to gain a green signal for its products in the future.

The partnership with Suzuki Motor Corporation was announced at the Paris Auto Show held recently and is expected to assist SkyDrive to accelerate its manufacturing ambitions. The partnership will see SkyDrive create a a wholly-owned subsidiary created for the sole purpose of eVTOL manufacturing with Suzuki.

The role of Suzuki in the partnership would also be to provide human resources and create a proper area for smooth manufacturing processed to be put in place. This could begin as early as the first quarter of 2024, company officials confirmed.

