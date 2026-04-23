Suzuki completes 20 years of production in India, crosses 10 million production milestone

Suzuki has recently announced that it has completed 20 years of its journey in India, marking two decades of building customer trust and delivering reliable products. The company first entered the market in 2006, with the Heat 125 and Zeus 125 in the motorcycle segment, and subsequently launched the Access 125 scooter in 2007.

Suzuki marks 20 years in India, reaching 10 million units produced by 2026. The company is expanding with a second plant while focusing on electric mobility and flex-fuel technology.

Speaking on completion of 20 years in India, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “Marking 20 years of the start of production in India is a significant milestone for all of us at SMIPL. This journey has been made possible by the trust and support of our customers, dealer partners, suppliers, and employees, who have stood by us at every step. Through the gradual expansion of our product portfolio, sustained investments in manufacturing, and focus on quality and reliability, we have steadily scaled our presence in India.

In addition to that, the company expanded to 1,240 touchpoints across the country, with partnerships with 212 suppliers. The recent products introduced in the Indian market by the company include e-Access, Access with ABS and Burgman Street, which was introduced recently. Notably, the company is set to open its second manufacturing plant at Kharkhoda.

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Suzuki Two-Wheeler India: Products and Milestones

Suzuki’s growth in India has been driven by a diverse and evolving product portfolio, with Suzuki Access being at the centre by establishing the 125cc scooter segment, followed by the Suzuki Burgman, and the Avenis, together offering a scooter range to match diverse customer needs. Performance‑oriented motorcycles such as the Gixxer series, the V-Strom SX, along with big-bikes like the Hayabusa, GSX-8R, and V-Strom 800 DE, have strengthened Suzuki’s presence across segments.

Suzuki achieved its first one million customers in 2012, crossed 5 million units in 2020, and marked a key milestone in 2026 with 10 million two-wheelers produced in India. The company continues to remain strongly focused on purpose-driven innovation in the age of technology, in alignment with Suzuki’s global vision. Some of the key initiatives include the introduction of the Suzuki e-Access as its entry into electric mobility and the Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 FFV featuring E85-compliant flex-fuel technology.

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