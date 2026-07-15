SUVs take 68% of PV sales in record Q1 FY27; scooters outperform motorcycles

The Indian passenger vehicle market witnessed the highest ever sales in the first quarter (April-June) of FY27. The segment recorded 1.27 million units in the last quarter, registering 25.9% growth over the corresponding period in Q1 FY26. The utility vehicles significantly propelled the growth of the passenger vehicles segment in Q1 FY27, with a share of 68%. The utility vehicles posted a 28.6% growth in the last quarter, followed by the passenger cars with a 21.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the same quarter, as compared to Q1 FY26.

SUVs propelled growth momentum in PV segment

In the first three months of the current financial year, total passenger vehicles sold in the Indian domestic market were 12,73,811 units, up from 10,11,884 units registered in the same period last fiscal year, marking a 25.9% YoY growth. The utility vehicles sold 861,918 units, up 28.6% from 670,120 units recorded in the same period a year ago. On the other hand, the passenger cars registered a 21.3% YoY growth with 367,549 units in the last quarter, as compared to 303,129 units sold in the corresponding period last year. In June alone, passenger vehicles' domestic sales marked a 24.1% YoY growth with 388,144 units, over 312,851 units recorded in the same month a year ago.

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The export number of the passenger vehicles also witnessed their highest ever performance in Q1 FY27with 2.22 lakh units, registering an 8.8% YoY growth over Q1 FY26. The growth in export numbers in this segment was driven by high demand from Latin America, though there was an impact on exports to the Middle East owing to the conflict there. Rising demand from Europe and Japan has also contributed to the overall uptick in export numbers.

Scooters outperform motorcycles in Q1 FY27

In the two-wheeler segment, scooters outperformed motorcycles in the last quarter of this fiscal. The two-wheeler segment posted a 20.3% YoY growth with 56,28,675 units in the domestic market in Q1 FY27, up from 46,77,990 units recorded in the same quarter last fiscal. The growth in the scooter segment was higher than that of motorcycles in the last quarter. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has attributed this growth momentum to the continuing effect of the GST reduction during the last festive season.

Between April and June this year, scooters sold 21,78,858 units, marking a 30.8% YoY growth over 16,65,180 units registered in the same period last fiscal. On the other hand, the motorcycles sold 33,08,847 units, recording a 14% growth over 29,03,449 units sold in the same period last year. In June 2026, the two-wheelers recorded an 18.6% YoY growth with 18,51,400 units, up from 15,61,283 units sold in the same month a year ago.

SIAM has stated that the two-wheeler segment registered its highest Q1 exports in the last quarter with 1.55 million units, recording a considerable YoY growth of 36.6%, compared to Q1 FY26. The demand in South Asia and Africa remained steady, while growth was driven by markets in Latin America.

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