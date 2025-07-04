Supreme Court Rules: No compensation for accidents caused by driver’s own negligence

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has clarified that insurance companies are not obligated to compensate the families of individuals who die in road accidents caused by their own reckless driving. The apex court emphasised that drivers who cause an accident due to their own negligence cannot have their legal heirs benefit from an insurance claim.

The decision was delivered by a bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and R. Mahadevan, who dismissed a petition seeking ₹80 lakh in compensation. The plea was filed by the wife, son, and parents of N.S. Ravisha, who died in a road mishap after losing control of his car while driving at high speed.

The Supreme Court declined to overturn a Karnataka High Court verdict from November 23, 2023, which had earlier rejected the compensation plea. Upholding the high court's reasoning, the top court said, “We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment passed by the high court. Hence, the Special Leave Petition is dismissed."

The tragic accident occurred on June 18, 2014, when Ravisha was driving from Mallasandra village to Arasikere town. He was accompanied by his father, sister, and her children. Investigations revealed that Ravisha was driving carelessly, failed to adhere to traffic norms, and ultimately lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. He sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier ruled that since the accident resulted from the driver’s own rash and negligent actions, and he was a self-tortfeasor (i.e., one who causes harm to himself due to his own wrongful act), his family could not legally claim compensation. The court stated that allowing compensation in such instances would essentially reward an individual’s own misconduct, which goes against the principles of justice.

This verdict sets a precedent for future motor accident claims, reaffirming that insurance payouts are not guaranteed when the insured individual is responsible for the mishap. It serves as a reminder of the legal consequences of reckless driving and reinforces the need for adherence to road safety laws.

