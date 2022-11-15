HT Auto
Super granny does 180kmph, seven spike strips used to finally halt her

A 75-year-old woman showed some gutsy speed skills but she also did break several road rules. She may or may not be furious but she sure is fast.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2022, 13:24 PM
A 75-year-old woman was recently arrested by police officers in Oregon, US for driving at a speed of 180 km/h on I-5 South near the town of Merlin. She was first spotted by deputies from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, who made various failed attempts to get the driver to pull over but she refused and quickly crossed county lines.

The officers then continued their pursuit and eventually used at least seven spike strips on the speeding vehicle before it came to a halt and finally the driver could be arrested. However, it wasn't that easy. The car was spiked multiple times during the chase but the determined driver kept on driving along, even with no tyres. The officers then performed a PIT maneuver on the car and were able to stop it.

Also Read : Police barricades in India - Needed or nuisance?

The arrested driver has been identified as Elizabeth Katherine Essex. She has been taken into custody and lodged in the Jackson County Jail on charges of elude and reckless driving. Thankfully, her stunts did not lead to anyone's injury. 

Police officers from the Oregon State Police, Rogue River, Central Point, Medford Phoenix, Talent, and Ashland all assisted in the effort to stop the driver. In a Facebook post, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “Multiple agencies assisted including JOCO, Oregon State Police, and police officers from Rogue River, Central Point, Medford, Phoenix, Talent, and Ashland." 

It added that Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon ECSO 911 also did a great job in coordinating the many law enforcement agencies leading to a successful and safe resolution of the pursuit.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2022, 13:20 PM IST
TAGS: car crash
