Studds launches Jade D3 Decor helmet with UV resistant paint

Studds Accessories Ltd on Monday announced the launch of its new Jade D3 Decor Helmet, which is priced at ₹1,195.

The helmet is available in two different finish options - gloss and matte. Also, the helmet is available in six different colour decal options to choose from. These include White N2, Black N4, Matt Black, N1, Matt Black N2, Matt Black N4, and Matt Black N12.

The product is a full-face helmet that claims to have features such as a higher impact outer shell with UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, hypoallergenic liner, and a quick release chin strap. The manufacturer states that in a bid to offer more safety to the riders, the outer shell of this helmet is injected with a special high-impact grade of engineering thermoplastic ensuring extra protection.

Further, the UV resistant paint of the helmet protects its color from fading besides ensuring durability and a rich finish. The helmet is suitable for all riders and comes in three size options, which are – medium (570 mm), large (580 mm), and extra-large (600 mm).

As per the company, the helmet gets comfortable inner padding of high-quality fabric that increases the comfort for the rider. Also, while riding for a prolonged time the hypoallergenic liner prevents the rider from allergies or illnesses arising from constant interaction with moist helmet liners.