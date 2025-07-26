Are you a fan of Batman? Studds has a new helmet for you

For fans of the Dark Knight and motorcycling alike, Studds Accessories Ltd. has rolled out something special — a bold new helmet inspired by Gotham’s iconic vigilante. The Batman Edition Drifter is the latest addition to the brand’s full-face lineup, designed not just to turn heads, but also to keep them safe.

Launched in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products India, this helmet is the first of a larger DC-themed series. And while its looks take cues from the legendary Caped Crusader, it does not loose out on the functionality of a helmet.

At its core, the Batman Edition Drifter helmet carries both ISI and DOT certifications. Unfortunately, there is no ECE certification. Its high-impact outer shell is backed by a multi-density EPS liner for enhanced energy absorption in case of impact.

But it’s not all about protection. The helmet comes equipped with features designed to make everyday riding more comfortable — a quick-release chin strap, rust-proof stainless steel buckle, and a ventilation system that promises better airflow for longer, more comfortable rides. Riders who spend hours on the road will also appreciate the dual visor setup with a scratch-resistant silicon coating, offering both clarity and durability across varying light and weather conditions.

A big part of this helmet’s charm is, of course, its superhero-inspired design. Studds has gone beyond a single-color scheme, offering seven different colorways — from matte Black & Blue to glossy Red & Grey, even Gold & Grey with chrome accents. The finish is UV-resistant, so the helmet holds its bold look ride after ride.

Available in Medium, Large, and XL sizes, the Batman Edition Drifter is priced competitively, starting at ₹2,995. It’s a helmet that blends comic culture, performance, and rider-first design — a tribute to both motorcyclists and the mythos of Batman.

