Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units

Studds Accessories has introduced a limited-edition Nardo Grey helmet collection to commemorate India's 80th Independence Day. The special series is available across seven of the brand's best-selling helmet models, with production capped at just 1,947 units in gloss and matt finishes combined. The figure pays tribute to 1947, the year India achieved independence.

Studds Accessories: Nardo Grey Helmets

The Nardo Grey shade traces its origins to the renowned Nardo Ring high-speed testing facility in southern Italy. First popularised by the Audi R8, the colour went on to become synonymous with European performance cars. Over the years, the colour has gained popularity within global motorcycle culture, and a growing number of Indian riders are embracing the same minimalist aesthetic. According to the company, the new range caters to the evolving preference for refined and contemporary styling.

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Not only that, but the launch carries a symbolic connection to India's armed forces. The low-observable grey finish of the Su-30 MK I fighter aircraft, the battleship grey hues of Indian Navy warships and the grey-based camouflage patterns of the Indian Army have traditionally been the colour of military equipment in the country’s defence services. Taking inspiration from this association, Studds has themed the collection as ‘The Colour of Honour.’

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Studds Accessories: Helmet Range

The limited-edition series is spread across seven helmet models designed for different riding requirements. The Helios is a premium full-face helmet designed for highway touring, offering better stability and reduced wind noise. The Trooper has a modular construction and dual-visor setup, making it ideal for both city and long-distance riding.

The Ninja Elite Super features a flip-up design. In contrast, the Drifter is a sporty full-face helmet with good ventilation, and the Raider Super is designed to be lightweight for daily riders seeking full-face protection. The Vogue open-face helmet is designed for comfort and visibility in the city, and the Ray Super aims to offer a wide field of vision and comfort throughout the day on city rides.

All helmets in the Nardo Grey collection comply with ISI/BIS safety standards, while two models additionally carry DOT certification. The range incorporates high-impact thermoplastic outer shells, optimised-density EPS liners, UV-resistant coatings, breathable hypoallergenic padding and quick-release micrometric chin strap buckles. Limited to just 1,947 units, the special-edition helmets are being distributed through authorised Studds dealerships across India and will soon be available at retail outlets nationwide.

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