Stolen in Canada, listed for sale in Dubai: This Porsche 911 is hot

A Porsche 911 GT3 RS that was stolen from a Canadian man last year has landed in Dubai months later. According to some internet sleuths, the vehicle has travelled halfway around the world to land in Dubai and has popped up for sale for a little over $400,000, CarScoops reported, citing a source. The 911 was stolen back in September last year as the thieves managed to use the keys which were close to the car.

The vehicle's “cameras didn’t pick up much because the av guy installed cheap cameras", the owner of the stolen Porsche informed the tipster. The owner had also set out to find the car through social media by posting on Instagram and Rennlist hoping for help in finding it. The owner also posted the VIN number along with a short list of unique parts installed on the car.

The car was a very rare piece in the Canadian market which also explains why the thieves might have had a tough time reselling it close to the home and thus chose Dubai.

The car might have been spotted in Dubai with the help of photos and information posted Rennlist. It appears to have been spotted at a used-car dealer in Dubai, called Noor Motors. The ad lists it as a Canadian market car and the photos provide additional evidence that it is the same Porsche stolen from the Canadian man last September.

The tipster also informed that the Porsche up for sale has the same Rennline red keychain that it did when it was still in the hands of the original owner. The only difference that was spotted was that it now has a new steering wheel. Despite that change, it’s hard to ignore the similarities between the two cars, that make it obvious that it is the same stolen Porsche.

